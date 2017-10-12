Our leave entitlements have dropped to lowest point in years
Australian workers are suffering from declining entitlements, despite record corporate profits and high commodity prices.
Oct 12, 2017
More than a quarter of Australia’s workers now have no leave entitlements. This recent shift — revealed by the Australian Bureau of Statistics last month — extends the long list of the ways employees are increasingly losing out.
5 thoughts on “Our leave entitlements have dropped to lowest point in years”
Alan this seems utterly scandalous. Is it due to increased casualisation/contract labour? Surely there can be no other reason.
How does a full-time employee have no leave entitlements? Nearly 850,000 full-time workers without any leave entitlements at all? I don’t doubt the veracity of Alan’s statement, just fail to understand how this can be the case.
If you are a ‘contractor’ you can be both a full-time “self-employed” worker and still have no entitlements at all.
Michael, I’m not one of those rabid commentators, but how can you not know this already?
The new gig economy. A couple of days here, and one or two days next week – perhaps? Take it or leave it.
This is what successive Australian governments have led us to. Voters, you get what you ask for.
The rise of the contractor gig explains a lot of it Michael. Contractors are expensive, business pays a premium of 25-50% and more for them, but;
– they can get rid of them easily in the event of a down-turn (true, but not that big an incentive unless it is for a clearly defined limited timeframe project, in which case you can hire a short term worker with all the conditions and much cheaper)
– you get to hide the expenditure in a different part of the accounts. Yep, almost all government and big business engagement of contractors is based around the fact that they won’t appear on payroll costs. It’s true, and it’s utter bullshit. The accounting profession ought to get it’s arse smacked for this clear subterfuge that they allow and encourage.
Apart from that, yep, casualisation. It’s a great world out there, that my children are just entering. Thanks Mr Howard, thanks neoliberals.
And thanks Alan, a really useful bit of reporting.