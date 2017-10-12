Hack of defence firm reveals a cybersecurity framework in chaos
While endlessly talking about the importance of cybersecurity, the government has an all-care-no-responsibility attitude toward its defence data.
Oct 12, 2017
The revelation that an Australian defence subcontractor had a large volume of material on Australia’s defence assets stolen in an “extensive and extreme compromise” should ring loud alarm bells in Canberra. Instead, it will likely pass with little interest. But be sure our enemies and allies have noted it.
