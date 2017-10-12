 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Politics

Oct 12, 2017

Hack of defence firm reveals a cybersecurity framework in chaos

While endlessly talking about the importance of cybersecurity, the government has an all-care-no-responsibility attitude toward its defence data.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

The revelation that an Australian defence subcontractor had a large volume of material on Australia’s defence assets stolen in an “extensive and extreme compromise” should ring loud alarm bells in Canberra. Instead, it will likely pass with little interest. But be sure our enemies and allies have noted it.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment