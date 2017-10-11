Tony Abbott’s 17 different core climate change beliefs
Keeping track of Tony Abbott's views on climate change can be a tough task. So we've assembled the most comprehensive list of climate positions since the days of Julius Caesar and Jesus of Nazareth.
From “The Abbott’s Climate Change Kama Suits Ya” :-
Position 1 :- The Wether vain.
Position 2 :- Grasping position.
Position 3 :- Suspendered congess.
Position 4 :- A Pair of thongs.
Position 5 :- Splitting of the Party.
Position 6 :- Loathe Us.
Position 7 :- Congess of the Coal…….
Yawn!! The man has nothing to offer . . . the media’s responsibility is to stop resurrecting him.
I despair. My year 4 kids no CO2 has weight. In nearly fifty years of watching politics, I have never seen such a collection of F*wits in charge of the nation. I do wonder if Abbott is becoming unhinged, though I know he is a clown.
Bugger, know CO2 of course.
Unless any of the above Abbott quotes were “carefully prepared, scripted remarks” they should not be taken as “gospel truth”. That’s how Abbott cautioned Kerry O’Brien on ABC’s 7.30 Report back in 2010.
It’s nigh impossible for anybody in our sunburnt nation to assess which of Abbott’s increasingly bizarre reflections might fall into that category. Ergo Abbott is best ignored.