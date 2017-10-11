Tips and rumours
Cashless welfare ... sleeping in privacy ... the citizenship seven ...
Oct 11, 2017
Cashless welfare ... sleeping in privacy ... the citizenship seven ...
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Tips and rumours”
“Enid Blight-on” – they’re hardly the Magnificent 7.
Malfeasance Mal calls on Blackout Bill Shorten to deflect his real problem Tony rAbbott the next recycled leader of the Liberal Party. Many see Tony rAbbott as an unflushable turd. Many believe Malfeasance Mal does as well.