The NYPD mishandling a case two years ago allowed Harvey Weinstein to stay on the street. And other media tidbits of the day.
Oct 11, 2017
Today in Media Files, the Advertising Standards Board has ruled it too rude for a boy to describe YouFoodz ready meals as “un-forkin’-believable” in an ad, and an expert’s report has found Ten’s shares to be worthless.
What is this bloody media obsession with Wein(er)stein – not least from the ABC, leading news?
Paltrow and others got what they wanted before the bubble burst.
What was it Marylin Monroe is said to have remarked in 1955, when 20th Century Fox signed her to the richest per-film contract of any actress, “It means I’ll never have to suck another cock again!”?
“Marilyn” of course.