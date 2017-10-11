Should we take responsibility for energy policy away from the government?
If kicking the politicians out of policymaking is good enough in monetary policy, why isn't it good enough in energy?
It’s an outrage. One of the most crucial economic issues in the country, that affects virtually every household, which could send hundreds of thousands of Australians spiralling into penury and bankruptcy, is controlled not by democratically elected politicians but by unelected bureaucrats who act without regard to what Australians want, placing their own elitist judgement of what the country needs above what the electorate might believe.
