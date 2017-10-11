Crikey Worm: ignorance is bliss for five of ‘citizenship seven’
Good morning, early birds. The Solicitor-General pleads ignorance to the High Court on behalf of senators and MPs found to be dual citizens, and Julie Bishop refuses to take a stand on marriage equality. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: ignorance is bliss for five of ‘citizenship seven’”
So Super Beetroot has just handed all of us a “get out of fines card”?
“Sorry Ossifer, I didn’t know this stretch of road was only 10 km an hour.”
“Oh that’s OK then sir, just be on your way..”
Even Hunter S. Thompson would be lost for words.