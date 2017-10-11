 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Oct 11, 2017

Crikey Worm: ignorance is bliss for five of ‘citizenship seven’

Good morning, early birds. The Solicitor-General pleads ignorance to the High Court on behalf of senators and MPs found to be dual citizens, and Julie Bishop refuses to take a stand on marriage equality. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.

Max Chalmers —

Max Chalmers

Share

IGNORANCE IS BLISS

Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue QC has told the High Court that five of the seven politicians caught up in a legal challenge over their eligibility to sit in Parliament should not be disqualified as they were not aware of their foreign ties.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: ignorance is bliss for five of ‘citizenship seven’

  1. Richard

    So Super Beetroot has just handed all of us a “get out of fines card”?
    “Sorry Ossifer, I didn’t know this stretch of road was only 10 km an hour.”
    “Oh that’s OK then sir, just be on your way..”
    Even Hunter S. Thompson would be lost for words.