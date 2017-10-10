Razer: how the search for ‘truth’ after Las Vegas has been used to delude voters
This US mass shooting, like other US mass shootings, has become what others have described with terrible precision as a Rorschach test.
Oct 10, 2017
This US mass shooting, like other US mass shootings, has become what others have described with terrible precision as a Rorschach test.
“We still do not have a clear motive or reason why,” Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told press Friday. Five days had passed since the minutes of rounds fired by Stephen Paddock claimed 58 lives, and investigation was yet to yield a useful clue. “We have looked at literally everything,” said the NVPD in a joint appeal with the FBI, whose billboards seeking leads on cause for, or accomplices to, this planned atrocity are now posted across the city. Aaron Rouse, Las Vegas chief for the bureau, swore, “we will not stop, until we have the truth”.
Powered by Taboola
22 thoughts on “Razer: how the search for ‘truth’ after Las Vegas has been used to delude voters”
It is interesting that Paddock seems so atypical of the usual loser who does this sort of thing – as distinct from the moozy fuckwit who attacked the Orlando gay club.
Knowing the “reason” – if any is discovered – won’t help prevent similar outrage – only removing, or least limiting the type of penis substitutes will do that.