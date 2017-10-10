Razer: how the search for ‘truth’ after Las Vegas has been used to delude voters
This US mass shooting, like other US mass shootings, has become what others have described with terrible precision as a Rorschach test.
Oct 10, 2017
“We still do not have a clear motive or reason why,” Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told press Friday. Five days had passed since the minutes of rounds fired by Stephen Paddock claimed 58 lives, and investigation was yet to yield a useful clue. “We have looked at literally everything,” said the NVPD in a joint appeal with the FBI, whose billboards seeking leads on cause for, or accomplices to, this planned atrocity are now posted across the city. Aaron Rouse, Las Vegas chief for the bureau, swore, “we will not stop, until we have the truth”.
