Malcolm Roberts’ line-up for the ‘cost of living’ panel shows how out of touch he is

An apology to Tom Switzer, plus Crikey readers on US Gun Control, Malcolm Roberts and the need for an Australian bill of rights.
Oct 10, 2017
In an article from August 29, 2017, “How the right destroyed an ABC gem to push their Stalinist agenda”, Crikey incorrectly suggested journalist Tom Switzer had been sacked from ABC Radio National. This is not the case. Switzer left the public broadcaster voluntarily. Crikey regrets the error and apologises unreservedly to him for the mistake.
