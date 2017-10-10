From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …

Shooting at different targets. In yet another example of how the Business Council of Australia is more like a partisan ally of the Liberal Party than a genuine “think tank” of any description, BCA chair Grant King yesterday rushed to endorse the government’s abandonment of a Clean Energy Target — and found himself basically alone in the entire business sector in doing so. But we’re more interested in the fact that he endorsed the government’s rationale that renewable energy prices were now falling so rapidly that there was no need for a CET.

The Financial Review reported King as saying (in the journalists’ words) “the rapid drop in renewable energy costs were making solar and wind power increasingly competitive against traditional coal and gas power” and “the surest way to reduce wholesale prices is to back out higher-priced fuels — black coal and gas — by meeting the 2020 Renewable Energy Target of 33,000 gigawatt-hours as soon as possible”. King is directly quoted as saying, “The irony is that it is going to be meeting the RET as soon as possible that provides the price relief.”

Well now, that is a change of tune from King. Well, more accurately, it’s a completely different opera. Because when he was head of Origin Energy, where he presided over the massive destruction of shareholder wealth, King hated the RET and renewables full stop — because, he claimed, they were too expensive. This is King in 2013:

“[W]e will have to question the level of renewables again because we are now way out in front of the world in terms of the amount of renewables being driven into our economy via prices, again making our manufacturing less competitive at a time when we’ve got high exchange rates.”

And King wanted a review of the RET “because it is placing a very substantial and increasingly relative disadvantage across Australian manufacturing.” And in 2014, King called for a huge reduction in the RET.

And big business wonders why it doesn’t have a skerrick of credibility with the community.

Your taxpayer dollars at work. A familiar cry of pollies and commentators trying to denigrate the ABC is that because taxpayer dollars are being spent at the broadcaster, they have a right to call for equal time for climate change deniers, anti-vaxxers, or yet another interview with Lyle Shelton. Now it’s been revealed that not only Michael Danby, but Queensland LNP MP George Christensen have been using taxpayer dollars to buy ads in newspapers having a go at the ABC. While Danby and Christensen come from opposite sides of politics, one thing their attacks have in common is terrible photoshop jobs. This is Christensen’s ad in the Townsville Bulletin over the weekend.

Unpopular populists. We’ve kept you abreast of the goings-on at former New South Wales Liberal MP and former federal treasurer of the Liberal Party Michael Yabsley’s Wombat Hollow forum, a place for talks and behind-the-scenes intrigue for the Liberal Party. And now the forum dips its toe, inevitably, into the murky waters of the marriage equality postal survey, with a debate they promise will both “be respectful and informative” and “pull no punches”. Speaking of punches, respect and information expert Mark Latham will be there, taking up the No position with the Australian Christian Lobby spokesperson Lyle Shelton. On the Yes side is City of Sydney Councillor Christine Forster, the Reverend Harry Herbert and independent MP for Sydney Alex Greenwich. A third No speaker is to be confirmed. Perhaps they could leave it as it is — having 60% of panelists be in favour of marriage equality would be a more accurate reflection of the national mood towards the subject. Plus it would save them the bother of tracking down someone (anyone) who wants to hang out with Latham and Shelton.

