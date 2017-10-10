 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Markets

Oct 10, 2017

Ghost of Abbott haunts Clean Energy Target retreat

The government is banking on using energy policy to differentiate itself from Labor -- but Tony Abbott continues to complicate the issue.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

While there’s a compelling political logic to the government abandoning bipartisanship on energy for the chance to continue attacking Labor — it badly needs something to shake up politics, given what seems to be a very sticky Labor polling lead — the risks manifested themselves immediately yesterday: the energy industry and business immediately criticised the dumping of a Clean Energy Target, and the government had to deny that it was a cave-in driven by Tony Abbott.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

11 comments

Leave a comment

11 thoughts on “Ghost of Abbott haunts Clean Energy Target retreat

  1. Itsarort

    Abbott is just the yawnable mouth-on-a-stick, soliciting the hubris from mysterious and surreptitious right-wing polemics. And thus, should be treated as such.