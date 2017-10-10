Ghost of Abbott haunts Clean Energy Target retreat
The government is banking on using energy policy to differentiate itself from Labor -- but Tony Abbott continues to complicate the issue.
Oct 10, 2017
While there’s a compelling political logic to the government abandoning bipartisanship on energy for the chance to continue attacking Labor — it badly needs something to shake up politics, given what seems to be a very sticky Labor polling lead — the risks manifested themselves immediately yesterday: the energy industry and business immediately criticised the dumping of a Clean Energy Target, and the government had to deny that it was a cave-in driven by Tony Abbott.
