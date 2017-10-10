 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Media Files

Oct 10, 2017

ABC blocked from covering Abbott … Bauer appeals record Rebel damages … Weinstein: who knew what? …

Bauer sets up to fight the landmark damages awarded to Rebel Wilson. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Today in Media Files, the ABC and The Guardian were refused access to cover Tony Abbott’s global warming speech in London, and advertising and editorial priorities collide in the same sex marriage debate.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “ABC blocked from covering Abbott … Bauer appeals record Rebel damages … Weinstein: who knew what? …

  1. cp

    Let’s hope tax payers don’t foot Abbotts bill for the trip.