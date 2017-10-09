Tips and rumours
University 'urgent' investigation...Malcolm Roberts helps you budget ... The left's war in the inner-North ...
Oct 9, 2017
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
One thought on “Tips and rumours”
“Our cost-of-living summit will demonstrate how excessive government interventions have created a mess in the energy market ”
So selling off the govt owned assets, and de-regulating the market didn’t create the mess in the energy market, nosirrreee, it was their continued excessive govt intervention.
FMD, no amount of rational thought or clear evidence is enough for these dunces. What excessive government intervention are they talking about I wonder – not allowing gas and coal companies to rape and pillage every surface of the earth without any consultation with the owners of that land, or those who may want to use it after the gas is gone? Is that the government intervention they are talking about?
Arseholes!