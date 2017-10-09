Attack on Q&A audience member breaches standards … Guthrie v Fifield continued … journo dies from overwork
Michelle Guthrie squares up against some political heavyweights. And other media tidbits of the day.
Oct 9, 2017
Michelle Guthrie squares up against some political heavyweights. And other media tidbits of the day.
Today in Media Files, The Sunday Telegraph has been rapped over the knuckles for going after someone who asked an audience question on Q&A, and the ABC’s Michelle Guthrie is up against Mitch Fifield and Pauline Hanson in a good feud guide.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Attack on Q&A audience member breaches standards … Guthrie v Fifield continued … journo dies from overwork”
Piers Akerman is the poster boy for passes as respectful debate by the alt right. If you can’t win by fair debating methods then troll them. No doubt his next step is to declare he is now being victimised by the Press Council. Time to set up an Angry White Farts victim group.
Why remake Wake in Fright? The original was near perfect. More wrongheadedness from our TV execs.