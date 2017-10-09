Poll Bludger: how Nick Xenophon could end the two-party political system
Nick Xenophon stands poised to unleash his full powers of disruption at the South Australian election in March.
Oct 9, 2017
If everything goes according to plan for Australia’s two most prominent political outsiders, looming elections in Queensland and South Australia could stand as joint watersheds in the decline of Australia’s two-party hegemony.
One thought on “Poll Bludger: how Nick Xenophon could end the two-party political system”
It’s well past time to have a wider choice of major parties. The current 2 party system seems broken – look at the US in this context.
Governments that need the support of a coalition (not counting the Nationals Rump) need to work smarter and harder.