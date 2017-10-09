 Menu lock
Oct 9, 2017

Poll Bludger: how Nick Xenophon could end the two-party political system

Nick Xenophon stands poised to unleash his full powers of disruption at the South Australian election in March.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

If everything goes according to plan for Australia’s two most prominent political outsiders, looming elections in Queensland and South Australia could stand as joint watersheds in the decline of Australia’s two-party hegemony.

  1. John Hall

    It’s well past time to have a wider choice of major parties. The current 2 party system seems broken – look at the US in this context.
    Governments that need the support of a coalition (not counting the Nationals Rump) need to work smarter and harder.