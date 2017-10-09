News Corp battered on multiple fronts
Phone-hacking revelations, sexual harassment scandals, and corporate opposition to James Murdoch all add to News Corp's list of woes.
More troubles for the Murdoch family media empire in the US and UK and their News Corp and 21st Century Fox companies. In London, News UK admitted “vicarious liability” as part of a lawsuit settlement in London. The Irish edition of the company’s now defunct News of the World tabloid hired a private investigator who hacked the computer of Ian Hurst, a former British Army intelligence officer, according to Hurst’s lawyer, Jeremy Reed. The interception of his emails took place more than a decade ago, after Hurst had written a book about his experiences in Northern Ireland. News UK agreed to pay Hurst a “substantial amount in damages,” its lawyer said in court on Friday.
3 thoughts on “News Corp battered on multiple fronts”
A world without the Murdoch empire would be a better world.
Every little bit helps but how many more nails are needed for the News Corpse coffin?
Who knows how long “conventional media” could have lasted – but Murdoch’s coming must have shortened it?