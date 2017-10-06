Will the media coverage of Las Vegas lead to more mass shootings?
By raking over every detail of a mass shooter's life, are we telling any loner with a grudge and a yearning for recognition that this is an option?
“A man who was known by no one, is now known by everyone. His face splashed across every screen, his name across the lips of every person on the planet, all in the course of one day.”
