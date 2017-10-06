 Menu lock
Sections Menu

United States

Oct 6, 2017

Will the media coverage of Las Vegas lead to more mass shootings?

By raking over every detail of a mass shooter's life, are we telling any loner with a grudge and a yearning for recognition that this is an option?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

“A man who was known by no one, is now known by everyone. His face splashed across every screen, his name across the lips of every person on the planet, all in the course of one day.”

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment