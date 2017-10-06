Rundle: Turnbull’s surveillance offensive, Lateline’s demise, all point to a failing public sphere
The public sphere, in this country and others, has been undermined by an unwillingness to defend it, even as the ground shifts beneath it.
Oct 6, 2017
The public sphere, in this country and others, has been undermined by an unwillingness to defend it, even as the ground shifts beneath it.
To paraphrase Ferris, illiberal society comes at you pretty fast. What’s most remarkable about the suite of proposed new laws on facial recognition, extended detention, and other measures, is the absence of a concerted pushback. Announced a few days ago, with little proposed consultation, the laws have already disappeared from the front pages of the larger media. Surveillance and authoritarian policing is crossing a tech/state threshold, yet we’re already moving on.
Powered by Taboola
20 thoughts on “Rundle: Turnbull’s surveillance offensive, Lateline’s demise, all point to a failing public sphere”
A grim but appropriate prognosis of the West’s condition, I think. The social compact whereby we all (corporations included!) agree to pay enough tax to fund this thing called ‘modern society’ has approached near total collapse. Capital has essentially freed itself from its mooring to any particular communities and basically gone feral, which has induced a global competition between those remnant communities for sheer survival – one that’s taking down both the autonomy of their markets and of their public spheres – due to the sheer financial desperation of nation states everywhere. I don’t have much hope at all, but can’t help but keep coming back to the idea that some sort of global tax regime urgently needs to be instituted.
Let’s make the corporations pay taxes and that will fix the government spending the taxes they already have on constructing illiberal police-states. Giving the government even more money for f-35s, island death camps, debtbots, military adventures and facial recognition systems will renew the social contract and revitalize civil society.
Don’t you realise governments and police love the idea of facial recognition surveillance above all because it’s so much cheaper than policing that respects civil rights? It’s being starved of tax revenue that is turning states illiberal.