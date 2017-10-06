Rundle: Turnbull’s surveillance offensive, Lateline’s demise, all point to a failing public sphere
The public sphere, in this country and others, has been undermined by an unwillingness to defend it, even as the ground shifts beneath it.
Oct 6, 2017
To paraphrase Ferris, illiberal society comes at you pretty fast. What’s most remarkable about the suite of proposed new laws on facial recognition, extended detention, and other measures, is the absence of a concerted pushback. Announced a few days ago, with little proposed consultation, the laws have already disappeared from the front pages of the larger media. Surveillance and authoritarian policing is crossing a tech/state threshold, yet we’re already moving on.
