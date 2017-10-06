Politicians’ contempt for liberties shows need for bill of rights
Our political system is failing to protect our basic rights. A different approach is needed, one that doesn't rely on hacks like Daniel Andrews.
Oct 6, 2017
Is a backlash setting in to the decision of our clutch of dud first ministers to impose a giant CCTV-led surveillance scheme on the entire urban population of Australia?
Perhaps it was the speed with which the Prime Minister and premiers embraced this trashing of basic rights; perhaps it was the apparent pride with which premiers dismissed civil liberties as irrelevant, with scandal-plagued Victorian Labor premier Daniel Andrews calling civil liberties “luxuries”. But compared to the deathly silence that accompanied the government’s introduction of mass surveillance of our phone and internet use, there’s a welcome stirring of media and community opposition.
The problem, however, is that the only means of halting such attacks on basic rights is via parliament, and parliament is rendered pointless if a supine opposition refuses to do its job, which has long been the case with Labor on national security.
Australia has a number of civil liberties and digital rights institutions. But they are poorly funded compared to well-resourced bodies like the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which have the firepower to bring legal cases against the US government and state governments there in order to repel intrusions on civil liberties. More importantly, they also have a framework they can use to mount such cases — the Bill of Rights. Europeans have the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, which has been used to reverse the imposition of mass surveillance schemes like data retention.
Here, at the federal level we have nothing beyond an implied right to political communication, which the High Court only conveniently found when it was needed to protect the financial interests of commercial television networks.
For a long time I thought a bill of rights was fundamentally anti-democratic: it should not be for the courts to sit in judgment on the outcomes of parliamentary democracy. If people wanted their rights protected, they could elect politicians who would do it. Nor does it help that our court system routinely displays contempt for the basic rights of women and children, which are a distant second to the rights of the men who rape, assault and murder them.
But when there’s a bipartisan conspiracy of silence on our basic rights, when the opposition fails to do its job because of political calculation, when the major parties decide that certain issues are simply off-limits to public debate — as happened with the Snowden revelations about our involvement in 5 Eyes mass surveillance, and the activities of the Australian Signals Directorate and other cowboy intelligence agencies — then the democratic argument against a bill of rights breaks down.
Indeed, according to the government itself, there are some issues that are too important to be left to politicians to decide, such as marriage equality. The principle that we can’t rely on politicians to properly determine policy, and require some other means to do so, is already a feature of our system. A bill of rights would codify it, and give Australia’s weak civil society sector the means to start challenging politicians. And the days of political hacks dismissing our basic rights as “luxuries” might be numbered.
24 thoughts on “Politicians’ contempt for liberties shows need for bill of rights”
Perhaps it can be attributed to the style of reporting nowadays or what is broadcast on TV but there seems to be an indelible right within the community to make over-generalised assertions willy-nilly without the least regard for fact or evidence. If reporting in news papers was more responsible and ditto for what is broadcast on TV perhaps the community might be more conscious of making statements susceptible to verification (as opposed to mere {second hand} opinion).
“It certainly is the time for a Bill of Rights and maybe every democracy should have one. “
Why is it ‘certainly time’? What has occurred of late (or in recent history) to vindicate the assertion. Moreover, how is every democracy to be advantaged by having a Bill of Rights when Parliament, in concert, could (technically) remove the Bill the following day?
“Politicians are supposed to speak for their electorates and represent the individuals who vote for them, but with the constraints of party politics and the rules of the political game, not every politician has the courage or conviction to make a stand for the rights of the individual. “
Yes indeed. In the days when Parliament had a suffrage the task of an MP was relatively benign. Nowadays, there is a great mix of occupations and ethnic groups. Indeed there is chat concerning a reduction of the voting age.
Moreover MPs are less representatives then delegates. Perhaps the task of representation (of competing interests within an electorate) has become too complex for a MP. Even in the US Congress one “gets along by going along”. So much for representation in a country with a Bill of Rights.
“Evolving out of such a Bill of Rights should be an organization, like EFF, that defends the privacy of individuals who have no reason to be on the police or public radar. “
EFF : yes; a laudable foundation but the organisation possesses no relation to a Bill of Rights. Their work on DES (and encryption algorithm that EFF took apart – and published) had the effect of bringing sanity to legislative process regarding encryption.
As an aside there were some damned silly rules that the NCA had in
regard to encryption. I rewrote an encripter which emulated crypt for
some associates in Port Hedland in 1993 – to secure documents and
alike.
Unix crypt could not be exported anywhere at the time (but it could be included as a binary in a library with a compiler). EFF : great group of guys but not philosopher kings – and no bearing on a Bill of Rights.
The correspondent suggests (or implies) that such an organisation could be mandated in a Bill of Rights and thus “created” by an Act of Parliament. ..mmm.. Good Luck.
The EFF has its own self-defined objectives and hence its own motivation. It is not particularly concerned with the individual but in ensuring a fit (technological) environment in which the individual might reside. A (parliamentary) created organisation is going to look after its own interests (of longevity and allowances etc.) first. As pointed out in a previous post – such initiatives create only an additional burden for the taxpayer.
Putting the matter without condiments : a Bill of Rights guarantees nothing. Such an initiative might appease particular interests within the community but such groups are too easily pleased. Our duty to ourselves is to ensure that Parliament is as effective as possible. The press (and the media in general) might begin by asking intelligent questions of MPs and resist the temptation of presenting the news as a spectacle.
Coke?
I’m with you Kyle (see below)
How would a Bill of Rights be of any use when our politicians & judiciary are wholly owned subsidiaries of Mammon?
I, for one, welcome our new Benign Behemoth and hope the men-without-navels who do its bidding will take note. To, and upon, whom should I inform?
Bloody hell, that last paragraph…
“Indeed, according to the government itself, there are some issues that are too important to be left to politicians to decide, such as marriage equality.”
Actually, the government says that any change to the marriage act WILL be decided by parliament.
“The principle that we can’t rely on politicians to properly determine policy, and require some other means to do so, is already a feature of our system.”
Huh? Our elected representatives get it wrong, so unelected people should determine policy?
“A bill of rights would codify it and give Australia’s weak civil society sector the means to start challenging politicians.”
Just who would “codify” this bill of rights? I bet neither you or I have a say. And how long do you reckon getting any sort of agreement on words would take? Then I guess there would need to be a referendum. There goes the next 30 years if the Republic debacle was anything to go by.
“And the days of political hacks dismissing our basic rights as “luxuries” might be numbered.”
As if. The only way there will be no political hacks is if people stop voting for them.
Demanding a Bill of Rights is like peeing yourself when you’re wearing dark trousers. You experience a nice warm feeling, but nothing else changes.