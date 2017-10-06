Danby in the firing line … wakin’ up early for George … Weinstein ‘gone’ …
Oct 6, 2017
Today in Media Files, Labor MP Michael Danby is facing pressure from his party over an attack on an ABC journalist, and reporters have had another early start preparing to cover George Pell’s court case.
Mr Danby says, “Just as a member of parliament is expected to support the constituents in his or her electorate, which is what I have been doing.” Who knew Victoria was so big that one of its electorates is located on the eastern end of the Mediterranean?