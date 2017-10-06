Vale Lateline, a stalwart of ABC news and current affairs
Oct 6, 2017
Lateline has been a stalwart of the ABC lineup for many years. Crikey looks back at its heyday.
Heavy-hitting ABC program Lateline has limped to its end, with the ABC yesterday announcing it was cutting the show after 27 years on air.
3 thoughts on “Vale Lateline, a stalwart of ABC news and current affairs”
Thank you Malcolm, you arsehole..!!!!
Labor had better fix our ABC back up as a high priority when it gets back into power – this rot has gone far enough.
I’m not surprised. Over the last year Lateline has become almost unwatchable. The average program now only has 1 political story, interview or expose, with the rest of the hour padded out or dumbed down with human interest or medical sob stories, more akin, up to now, with ‘news’ programs on other channels. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a similarly depleted 7.30 Report go next.
Lateline’s terrific coverage of Perestroika events in 1989/90 caused me to buy a VCR so I could watch it at a more convenient hour. Since then, Lateline and all of my other viewing have been off-line. Subsequent DVRs allowed me to fast forward through the boring bits and some even had a special facility for me to endlessly rerun the juicy bits. Must have been designed especially to watch Lateline!