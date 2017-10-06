America’s gun-toting fanaticism is too deeply embedded in the nation’s psyche to ever be removed
Michael Bradly attempts to explain why America and guns are so obsessively in love.
President Donald Trump, having issued his “warmest condolences” to the victims and identified the cause as “pure evil”, thinks there’s nothing more to say about the shooting of 586 people in Las Vegas by a retired country music fan and owner of 41 guns.
There’s something rotten in the American psyche alright, but I don’t think gun ownership is the problem. As Michael Moore pointed out in a documentary some years ago, other countries, notably Canada and Switzerland, have similar rates of gun ownership, yet have some of the lowest gun crime on earth. For years now, the US has averaged in excess of one mass shooting a day! (A mass shooting is officially defined as 4 or more persons shot during one event). With these statistics, what can you say about the stupidity of the lack gun regulations there. How is it possible that a person can legally amass over 40 firearms, without a registration system knowing about it. On the other hand there is obviously more going on here than gun ownership, yet by always concentrating on gun laws and regulation, these issues are seldom discussed.
Do Canada and Switzerland have similar rates of gun ownership to the US?
I understand that Switzerland’s is relatively high, but isn’t that also in exchange for national service?
Sorry, I meant per capita.
Yes and they must have the gun and account for every single round.
I think the elephant in the room is the power of the entertainment media. Although advertisers might claim that advertising doesn’t really work, they are still paid huge sums which suggests that advertising does work. In so many American movies and TV shows, the gun solves the problem…you know the good guy with the gun Like Dirty Harry ‘make my day’. Most often when the soldiers or others get ready for action, on the screen we watch the preparation of the weapon with much affection, lots of clicking and sliding sounds. I’m currently watching the French TV series ‘Bureau’ in which problems are solved by negotiation or trickery, not by use of guns. Brit TV series rarely have a lot of gunplay unless perhaps aimed at an American audience. Another aspect of so many American movies from the days of Chato’s Land revenge movie, still a popular theme….the good guy, wronged uses a gun to extract revenge or a satisfactory outcome. If you are playing to an audience that cannot cope with sentences of more than 4 words, then simplistic solutions is the answer for the movie maker. And that apparently is the way they want it, both the entertainment industry and dumbed down audience.