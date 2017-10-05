Rundle: mad, bad Boris Johnson could somehow still end up steering Britain
Milquetoast Theresa May looks closer to political death everyday, leaving the helm of the Good Ship Tory (and Britain) up for grabs.
Oct 5, 2017
Milquetoast Theresa May looks closer to political death everyday, leaving the helm of the Good Ship Tory (and Britain) up for grabs.
When historians come to write the history of the present, will they lead with “what the F- happened?”.
Powered by Taboola
19 thoughts on “Rundle: mad, bad Boris Johnson could somehow still end up steering Britain”
Lovely reading, probably best for a quiet Sunday afternoon, Guy. Still, it’s good to have reflections on British public life to enjoy, as we have enough to really worry about when we see the wild flailing of the the Turnbull government as they press on with keeping one old gutted coal burning power station alive.
But it does show the murk to which democracy has been scuttled by politicians – that some are groping around in the primordial sludge for anything to cling too, in the hope of salvage …. and that anything includes the likes of Abbott, Trump, Hanson, or a Johnson like Boris?
A master of the put-down, Rundle, you’ve excelled yourself. This for me is the nadir: ‘She’s a … repeat of a Midsomer Murders episode …’. That’s lower than a snake’s armpit.
And maybe Boris thinks that a bad hair cut and bluster is all you need to lead? Where would he get that idea?
Yes, I suspect that there’s many nursing home residents, who feel that Midsomer Murders, is aimed at an older and more desperate demographic, than them.
And, “where would he get that idea?” Well, I feel sure that you’re thinking of Trump, but it could just as easily apply to Kim Jong Un. Actually, it occurred to me a while back, that if you put those two haircuts together, then you may end up with some sort of weird Yin and Yang type thing.
I used to enjoy his columns in a British newspaper my father subscribed to, but I think he got sacked for shagging a colleague.