Rundle: mad, bad Boris Johnson could somehow still end up steering Britain
Milquetoast Theresa May looks closer to political death everyday, leaving the helm of the Good Ship Tory (and Britain) up for grabs.
Oct 5, 2017
Milquetoast Theresa May looks closer to political death everyday, leaving the helm of the Good Ship Tory (and Britain) up for grabs.
When historians come to write the history of the present, will they lead with “what the F- happened?”.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Rundle: mad, bad Boris Johnson could somehow still end up steering Britain”
“She’s a minor, disliked character from an Anita Brookner novel, she is a hospital visit on a wet Saturday afternoon, a repeat of a Midsomer Murders episode, an unnecessary train trip to Peterborough, the chocolate mousse dessert at an Angus Steak House.”
Nailed it. You could go on forever with this… a drizzly Tuesday afternoon out of season in Blackpool, etc…
And just like the Poms Mr Rundle has completely ignored Ruth Davidson. There is a part of Britain north of the border, even if much of it doesn’t want to be part of Britain any longer.
Any leader who can take seats of Labour and the SNP north of the Tweed has to be taken seriously.