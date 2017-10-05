 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Technology

Oct 5, 2017

Razer: Mark Zuckerberg is full of feelings. He might also be full of shit.

The CEO and founder of Facebook is a rare and billionaire type to be sure, but one, thanks to his habit of being very typical very publicly, we can now identify.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

This week, it seems, he is begging a world’s forgiveness for his inadvertent role in giving Trump a leg up. “For the ways my work was used to divide people rather than bring us together, I ask forgiveness,” he wrote. A few months back, he was keen to give us all a glimpse of history, and truly understand how important Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to its flourishing.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment