Razer: Mark Zuckerberg is full of feelings. He might also be full of shit.
The CEO and founder of Facebook is a rare and billionaire type to be sure, but one, thanks to his habit of being very typical very publicly, we can now identify.
Oct 5, 2017
This week, it seems, he is begging a world’s forgiveness for his inadvertent role in giving Trump a leg up. “For the ways my work was used to divide people rather than bring us together, I ask forgiveness,” he wrote. A few months back, he was keen to give us all a glimpse of history, and truly understand how important Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to its flourishing.
