Bonsai of the Vanities: sitting in stunned silence at Mark Latham’s book launch
It was a great audience: fewer than 100 people sandwiched into a small room at Sydney’s Intercontinental Hotel, overwhelmingly middle-aged, male and white.
Oct 5, 2017
It was a great audience: fewer than 100 people sandwiched into a small room at Sydney’s Intercontinental Hotel, overwhelmingly middle-aged, male and white.
Alan Jones can actually talk without breathing for over a minute. I know this because I timed him this morning, speaking at the launch of Mark Latham’s book Outsiders.
Powered by Taboola
40 thoughts on “Bonsai of the Vanities: sitting in stunned silence at Mark Latham’s book launch”
So very good. Thanks Margot!