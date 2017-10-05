Bonsai of the Vanities: sitting in stunned silence at Mark Latham’s book launch
It was a great audience: fewer than 100 people sandwiched into a small room at Sydney’s Intercontinental Hotel, overwhelmingly middle-aged, male and white.
Alan Jones can actually talk without breathing for over a minute. I know this because I timed him this morning, speaking at the launch of Mark Latham’s book Outsiders.
I attended as one more than sympathetic to the middle-aged and white male; I am one.
It was an interesting event with plenty of laughter which is a measure of the conservative spirit over that of pure libertarian or the anxious Left.
There was a collection of Outsider insiders which made it appear a little as a leftie love fest. Yet the content gave it gravitas from a grassroots point of view. Whether the Crikey luvvies like it or not, the matters addressed in much of Mark Latham’s current day work are acknowledged by the people in the streets with the simple sigh of the passive acceptance but also with recognition and support of him having a go.
From little things big things grow.