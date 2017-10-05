Bonsai of the Vanities: sitting in stunned silence at Mark Latham’s book launch
It was a great audience: fewer than 100 people sandwiched into a small room at Sydney’s Intercontinental Hotel, overwhelmingly middle-aged, male and white.
Alan Jones can actually talk without breathing for over a minute. I know this because I timed him this morning, speaking at the launch of Mark Latham’s book Outsiders.
3 thoughts on “Bonsai of the Vanities: sitting in stunned silence at Mark Latham’s book launch”
ROTFL Gosh I enjoyed that Margot.
So glad I won’t have to join the exclusive 100+ club and actually buy Latham’s book.
Good one Margot and funny too. I almost wish I had been going to buy Latham’s book just so I could have cancelled the order.
More please
Christ these people are tragic. Imagine having to invent a whole conspiracy against people of your gender/skin colour/whatever just to feel important and hard done by. They need to take up some hobbies or yoga or anything really.