Your surveilled life: no escape from the Politicians’ Panopticon
Our politicians are constructing a panopticon from which it will be impossible to escape. And it won't stop terror attacks.
Oct 5, 2017
Our politicians are constructing a panopticon from which it will be impossible to escape. And it won't stop terror attacks.
It will soon be impossible to live in 21st-century Australia without politicians, bureaucrats and security agencies knowing where you are most hours of the day. Not unless you want to abandon the basics of 21st-century living. And even then, good luck.
Powered by Taboola
19 thoughts on “Your surveilled life: no escape from the Politicians’ Panopticon”
JHC! I’m in despair . Where are the dissenting voices from the political class. Scott? Derryn? David? When supposedly progressive governments (Victoria!!) acquiesce we are rooted aren’t we. Aren’t we?
No one wants to be seen as “soft” on terrorism. The press would crucify them. Blame it on the MSM, which loves terrorism and does everything it can to promote it.