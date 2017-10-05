Your surveilled life: no escape from the Politicians’ Panopticon
Oct 5, 2017
Our politicians are constructing a panopticon from which it will be impossible to escape. And it won't stop terror attacks.
It will soon be impossible to live in 21st-century Australia without politicians, bureaucrats and security agencies knowing where you are most hours of the day. Not unless you want to abandon the basics of 21st-century living. And even then, good luck.
