Oct 5, 2017

Lateline axed by ABC … Murdoch security detail … Facebook’s transparency campaign …

The detail of Lachlan Murdoch's security, er, detail. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, ABC will cut Lateline in a restructure of its current affairs departments, and why does Lachlan Murdoch need personal security guards?

  1. zut alors

    ABC News director Gaven Morris: “Viewers would be as well-served as ever with daily and weekly television news and current affairs on ABC TV and on the ABC News Channel.”

    That assuming we feel well-served currently….which I don’t. ABC Breakfast, in particular, is monotonously repetitive, restricted to a handful of the same stories every half-hour. And a good chunk of that half-hour is taken by sport.

    To be better informed it’s necessary to watch the morning line-up of European news bulletins on SBS. It’s a pity ABC Breakfast- or The Drum – isn’t axed instead of Lateline.