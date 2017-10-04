Turnbull’s proposed detention law is a victory for terrorists
Turnbull's legislation threatens “one of the most fundamental safeguards of personal liberty”.
Oct 4, 2017
Locking up someone for 14 days without charge in a terrorism investigation might enable a desperate government to win some points with voters but it is a charter for police abuse and any “evidence” obtained is likely to be of little value and rejected by a court as unfairly obtained.
17 thoughts on “Turnbull’s proposed detention law is a victory for terrorists”
Excellent summary Greg. As Zut says, this is only the latest in a long line of violations of Covenants that the government (and its predecessors) simply ignore. Rights of the Child, Refugee convention and protocol, prohibition on certain weapons (party to the use of white phosphorus) the UN Charter to name but a few. All justified by the “war on terror ” itself kickstarted by the phoney 9/11 fairytale. Isn’t it time we stopped pretending we are still a democracy? We don’t even have an Opposition worthy of the name to raise these issues in Parliament.
“comes not from terrorism but from laws such as these. That is the true measure of what terrorism may…..” Of course the English jurist Tom Bingham is correct. Furthermore, Malcolm Turnbull is turning Australia into another America. Screeds of useless laws to negate terrorism and a blissful ignorance as to where true danger lies. The welcome mat spread out wide for the dangerous activities of the appalling Adani corporation. A supine collection of brain-dead members of the Liberal Party while allowing Tony Abbott carte blanche to throw everything he can muster at the same Liberal Party.
Malcolm Turnbull you are a disgrace to the country you lead.
Hear hear Venise.
“…holding people in detention for long periods without charging them with any offence.”
Well why not? Isn’t that the centrepiece of our internationally admired refugee policy?
/s