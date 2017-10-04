Turnbull’s proposed detention law is a victory for terrorists
Turnbull's legislation threatens “one of the most fundamental safeguards of personal liberty”.
Oct 4, 2017
Locking up someone for 14 days without charge in a terrorism investigation might enable a desperate government to win some points with voters but it is a charter for police abuse and any “evidence” obtained is likely to be of little value and rejected by a court as unfairly obtained.
There’s no evidence we need this smoke in our rapidly deteriorating democracy – shame on you Turnbull.
Of course he has to ramp up the war on terror. He has no achievements to point to after 25 months as PM and the LNP has fallen again in 2pp polls. When we thought he might be a civil libertarian we were wrong – misled by the Spycatcher case and the leather jacket wearing appearances on Q&A. ” threaten[ing] “one of the most fundamental safeguards of personal liberty”” does not worry him at all.