Solving gun crime is bigger than amnesties and crackdowns: violence prevention expert
Broader factors need to be fed into the gun-control debate, argue those who study its Australian context.
Oct 4, 2017
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has suggested Australian gun laws could be tightened, warning against a “set and forget” mentality when it comes to firearms and national security. However, experts and lobbyists warn that Turnbull’s message doesn’t get to the complexity of the issue.
