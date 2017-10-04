 Menu lock
Oct 4, 2017

Gun control may now be forever beyond US reach

Crikey readers on Spain's place in European history and US gun control

  1. Anniejean

    The gun dealer who seems to think that a customer who spent thousands on dozens of guns was in some sense ‘ normal’ is himself quite enlightening.surely a dealer who profits while others die should have some responsibility. Americans seem to be addicted to religion,guns and opioids .areligionthat mainly makes others responsible for ones actions.similarly gun dealers take no responsibility for their actions and doctors take no responsibility for their prescriptions.perhaps the doctors are afraid of the guns.