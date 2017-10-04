 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Technology

Oct 4, 2017

Government demands tech companies reveal encrypted messages

Australia had told tech companies that would be free to figure out for themselves how to decrypt encrypted messages, but it has since changed tack, writes freelance journalist John Power.

Share

laptop

The Turnbull government has pinpointed specific methods by which tech companies would be expected to reveal encrypted messages despite claiming firms would be left to find solutions, a freedom of information request has revealed.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment