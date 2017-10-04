Government demands tech companies reveal encrypted messages
Australia had told tech companies that would be free to figure out for themselves how to decrypt encrypted messages, but it has since changed tack, writes freelance journalist John Power.
Oct 4, 2017
Australia had told tech companies that would be free to figure out for themselves how to decrypt encrypted messages, but it has since changed tack, writes freelance journalist John Power.
The Turnbull government has pinpointed specific methods by which tech companies would be expected to reveal encrypted messages despite claiming firms would be left to find solutions, a freedom of information request has revealed.
Powered by Taboola