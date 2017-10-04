 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Media Files

Oct 4, 2017

Daily Mail falls for Vegas hoax … scenes from a massacre … impossible journalist wanted …

The photojournalist who captured some of the Las Vegas massacre's most striking images tells the story behind them.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Today in Media Files, Daily Mail Australihas fallen for a Las Vegas shooting hoax, and the photographer who took already-iconic images of the shooting has told the story behind them.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Daily Mail falls for Vegas hoax … scenes from a massacre … impossible journalist wanted …

  1. David Blaazer

    Mendacious right-wing bile is the Daily Mail’s stock in trade. To suggest that it ‘fell for’ the hoax about the Las Vegas shooter is a very generous interpretation of what happened.