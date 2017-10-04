Crocodile Dundee in Munich: the sequel that never was
With Munich’s famous Oktoberfest coming to a climax this week, clam-handed castaway Richard Ogier has the city’s DIY denizens decidedly non-plussed.
Oct 4, 2017
With Munich’s famous Oktoberfest coming to a climax this week, clam-handed castaway Richard Ogier has the city’s DIY denizens decidedly non-plussed.
A friend whose hair, I think it’s fair to say, is receding faster than mine, has sent me a link for an Australian TV commercial that promises the wonders of “German engineering, for your hair”. A car could be a shoebox on wheels but with German engineering will purr like a pussy cat — years of exposure to television advertising has taught us that. But German hair?
Powered by Taboola