What will happen with gun control under a Trump presidency?
The simple fact is that the current administration is one of the most pro-gun Washington regimes in recent history.
Oct 3, 2017
In June 2016, Omar Mateen walked into the LGBTI nightclub Pulse and opened fire on patrons as they danced and drank with their friends. The attack left 49 people dead and — notwithstanding US army massacres and attacks on Native Americans — was generally agreed to be the deadliest mass shooting in US history.
Yes, Kyle, the NRA and Co never let up saying the best thing to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Yet as the lead guitarist of the band playing at the Mandalay reported, even though the band’s crew had guns stashed, they couldn’t risk firing back at the shooter for fear of police mistakenly targeting them in the confusion. And of course, it’s so true: You never hear of a good guy with a gun taking down a mass shooter. You only ever hear of a good guy taking down a burglar, or a robber, etc., and usually on their own premises. It made that country music guitarist shift publicly from a pro- to an anti-guns position. Hopefully many more will follow his lead.
> That sentence means the Republican politicians will stop any measures put forward on gun
> control in return for a fat cash donation.
Have the Democrats solved the problem or dealt with the NRA to satisfaction of some of the contributors on this topic (this century or last)?
Modifying the Constitution is no easer in the USA than it is in Australia and for the USA modifications to this end will remain in the “too hard” tray. Besides, has anyone determined deaths by traffic incidents in the USA (just for this year) of late ?
Order a whiskey sour on a balcony at the Taj (as I did) overlooking the street when the Hindu Fundamentalists are having a go and ones contempt for reality TV will remain for life.
There is too much money coming down the barrel of the gun industry – buying too much political influence : to the detriment of the majority of actual voters.
….. I wonder what difference to the toll, “having more people (in the crowd) armed” (as some are advocating – all those sales?) would have made…… thank God they haven’t got their way yet.