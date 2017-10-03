Pauline Hanson joins the great Australian war on young people
Calls to ban young people from various things, like smoking and voting, reflect on ongoing preoccupation with demonising young Australians.
Oct 3, 2017
Calls to ban young people from various things, like smoking and voting, reflect on ongoing preoccupation with demonising young Australians.
As Crikey has noted before, Australia’s young people are considered fair game by policymakers. We’re pricing them out of the housing market. We’re loading them up with student debt they’ll have to pay off before they can take on their massive housing mortgages. We’re frying the planet, which will inflict huge economic costs on them. Some of our major employers systematically underpay them, and in some cases do so with the active collaboration of the union that is supposed to represent their interests.
Powered by Taboola
14 thoughts on “Pauline Hanson joins the great Australian war on young people”
Because we are living longer and retaining our capacity to vote, I say we reduce the voting age so the young have more say. Otherwise we older folk are going to let our self interests to deny through young their share whenit comes to education, health etc.
BK, please leave off this “nanny state” talk. Did you have some bad early experience with a nanny figure?
And as John Quiggin has pointed out, pitting one generation against another is also a big yawn. I’m a baby boomer, but I haven’t priced anyone out of the housing market, loaded anyone up with debt, underpaid them, or accused anyone of this, that or the other.
The war on the young is eternal?
Not so sure about that, BK. Maybe at the psycho-cultural level (every generation must break free of their parents’ domination, so some conflict’s inevitable, yes), but not at the material level. This material war situation’s historically new. After all, what Western generation in the last couple of hundred years has ever predictably faced having a lower standard of living than their parents?
The truth is, when there’s essentially nothing the neoliberal-eviscerated state can actually do to help young people, and the economy’s become optimally configured to further grinding them down by the day, idiotic state paternalism is the only political game in town.
That’s why Labor’s even worse than the Libs & Co when it comes to nanny statist intervention. Plain packaging of cigarettes, take a bow! (and I say that as an ardent anti-smoking, ex-nicotine addict). Plain packaging was the perfect performative dance display of ‘caring’ yet contrived – executed while yet cutting welfare support to single mothers and the like. (And very smart politics too, given the right’s institutional financial dependence on big tobacco.)
So, no, it’s not a war on youth. It’s an illusionist’s ploy to cover for the utter failure of liberalism. Which is why everyone from the Greens, through Labor and Libs, to the Nats and One Nation, are trying to out-compete each other in this game. None of them has the slightest idea on how to address the main game. And until ‘critical’ journalists such as you BK do, they most certainly won’t.