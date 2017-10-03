Pauline Hanson joins the great Australian war on young people
Calls to ban young people from various things, like smoking and voting, reflect on ongoing preoccupation with demonising young Australians.
Oct 3, 2017
As Crikey has noted before, Australia’s young people are considered fair game by policymakers. We’re pricing them out of the housing market. We’re loading them up with student debt they’ll have to pay off before they can take on their massive housing mortgages. We’re frying the planet, which will inflict huge economic costs on them. Some of our major employers systematically underpay them, and in some cases do so with the active collaboration of the union that is supposed to represent their interests.
3 thoughts on “Pauline Hanson joins the great Australian war on young people”
The heinous crimes of youth is to remind everyone else of their own age. For that they must be punished accordingly.
Hey Bernard. FYI for the seemingly uniformed – young people don’t drink so much these days because it’s too effing expensive. Other drugs are way cheaper by comparison.
Ah, for the good old days – when only septuagenerian property owners could sit on juries, drunk-driving was legal, ten-year-olds could be put on assembly lines, rape was a spot-fining offense, and Heroin (diamorphine) was an over-the-counter drug (it was Bayer, if you’re wondering).