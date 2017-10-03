Marriage equality debate somewhere over the rainbow for local council
Monash City Council has (sort of ) declared support for marriage equality -- so why won't councillors even discuss putting up some rainbow lights?
Oct 3, 2017
Marriage equality proxy wars continue to flare up around the country. This time, the local council of Monash, in Melbourne’s south-east, has decided it will not be painting the town rainbow, with councillors refusing to discuss a motion to install rainbow lights within the city.
