Commonwealth Grants Commission ignores the costs of fracking
Crikey readers respond to fracking in Victoria and NSW and the push for Catalonian independence.
Oct 3, 2017
John Kotsopoulos writes: Re. “Are Victoria and NSW really going to be forced to start fracking?” (Monday)
One thought on “Commonwealth Grants Commission ignores the costs of fracking”
Was Spain really, quote: “the driver of European civilisation as it was in the expansion of Europe from 1599 onwards”? The Dutch were fighting their 80-year war against their Spanish Inquisition overlords at the time and had already established the first independent European republic since Athenian times (which unfortunately degraded into a monarchy after 1813). They were beginning to dominate European trade to the Far East, built the world’s first multinational company in the form of the Dutch East India Company — with public shares held by all and sundry (including home maids) — and the first internationally accepted mint with a Dutch guilder backed unconditionally by the government.
(Mind you, they were just as happy to sell wood, weapons and uniforms to the Spaniards they were fighting. They were traders after all and ruled world trade for quite a while after gaining official independence from Spain in 1648.)
Spain itself is a country forged in conquest more than most others in Europe, and it was under serious challenge from competitors even in 1599. It will indeed be interesting to see how the current centre in Madrid handles this.
Rob