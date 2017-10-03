Chris Bowen delivers the best speech on Asia since Keating
In a speech to the Asia Society, Chris Bowen has delivered an honest and forthright assessment of where we stand right now with our nearest and most important neighbours.
Oct 3, 2017
Well, what do you know! Out of the blue, Australia suddenly has a very credible and thoughtful outline for a strategy to properly engage with our Asian neighbours, which came in speech by shadow treasurer Chris Bowen to the Asia Society on September 29.
