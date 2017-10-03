Tips and rumours
Adani launches ad offensive ... more garbage pamphlets ... carn the Tiges (a few hours late) ...
Oct 3, 2017
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
2 thoughts on “Tips and rumours”
The Four Corners expose of Adani (by Stephen Long) was fascinating & more grim than I’d anticipated. My hope was that it would prompt Oz taxpayers to put pressure on the Qld & federal governments to justify their proposed largesse to this foreign company & re-assess the business risk.
Unfortunately the news is completely dominated by another mass shooting in the USA – the Adani deal (potential scam?) will impact on us whereas the Vegas shooting is not relevant to our country. Instead of taking live feeds of the Vegas aftermath & showing endless repeats of yesterday’s footage Oz media should prioritise local matters.
“Adani”? If any of that is true, what ever happened to “due diligence” not least by government? The Limited News Party (federal and state) and the state Labor government want to sign us up to that sort of risk, with those sort of players – they want to gamble with our chips?
Then if/when (check the form) the deal goes tits-up who are they going to blame …… while expecting to get another go at government?