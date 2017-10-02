Will enough people ever pay for journalism?
There's good news for the optimists, and good (bad?) news for the pessimists too.
Now that Facebook and Google have taken over advertising, traditional media are looking to reader revenues to sustain journalism. This leaves us with a couple of big questions without a clear answer: how many people are prepared to pay for news? And how much will they pay?
3 thoughts on “Will enough people ever pay for journalism?”
So, what is Crikey’s subscription numbers these days?
For Australian journalism it is not a question of ONE problem but of copious problems. The Washington Post has, in effect, a digital subscription readership equal to (more or less) the entire population of greater Washington DC. New York City has a population roughly 8.5 times that of greater DC. However the matter turns, in the main, on content.
One might ask “is a story concerning a collision on the Hume Hwy news for The Australian or the SMH (for the sake of providing an example of two broadsheets) ? Frankly, it isn’t although the topic might amount to local news for the local paper. Is the failure of a system on an airliner news ? Generally; no. So called passenger interviews with headlines “I was so scared” (or whatever) serve only to undermine the paper and emphasise the incompetence of the (sub) editor. An AUTHORITATIVE report relevant the event by (ASTB or CASA or equivalent) IS most certainly newsworthy. Similarly, “man struck by train” does not amount to national news but the antecedents of the event (e.g. possible suicide etc.) do amount to news.
One self-inflicted problem (for newspapers) is the cultivated “shock-writing” that attends any event that could be described as a misfortune. Similarly, the excessive use of adjectives (any article in Crikey will suffice by way of an example) has the effect of undermining the author and the publication; moreover the application of the adjectives is seldom quantified.
The current edition of Crikey provides an example (from Kingsbury regarding Catalan independence. The paragraph begins reasonably well; as indeed does the account to this paragraph.
“In 1939, Catalonia succumbed to generalissimo Francisco Franco’s Falangists, in“
The whole of Spain had “succumbed” to Franco by 1939 but more to the point what purpose does the mocking of Franco serve to the story as a whole? A 14 year old might be temped to write such a sentence but I would be disappointed to see such a sentence crafted by a 17 year old. Continuing :
part due to its own in-fighting (which George Orwell described in Homage to Catalonia), with its language and cultural institutions being banned. Catalans suffered deeply under Franco and memories of this repression, too, drive a desire for separation.
The reference to Orwell is useful (because he did participate in the Spanish Civil War) but we are not acquainted with the “suffering” (which was very real : the principles of Fascism being what they are) or indeed the cultural/ethnic context.
For the sake of brevity I will include this last example.
“In 1978, a few years after Franco’s death, Catalans voted to remain with Spain,
but under an autonomous arrangement.”
.mmm Allowing for personal style, on the one hand, a more comprehensive sentence could be presented as “Franco died in 1975 and the political complexion of the country changed almost over night. Major changes occurred in media and with the relationship that had existed between the people and the constabulary. Tourists were no longer searched or had film exposed to light that, hitherto, possessed “unfavourable” examples of Spain.
Catlalans, in 1978, voted to remain only as an autonomous region …. and PROVIDE SOME DETAIL
In summary, the article patronises anyone with any knowledge of the political events in Spain from c.1900 to the present (including the labour laws for young people) and fails to inform those with no appreciation of Catalan (or Basque or whatever) identity and aspirations. As a year 11 assignment I would fail it outright (but I no longer teach in Australian or New Zealand high schools).
Lastly, were I on the Board of Fairfax (or anywhere else) with a controlling shareholding, I would ensure that the organisation employed only literate personnel. Articles that contained phrases such as “a WINDOW of opportunity” or “this event IMPACTED” or “Mr Smith DISTANCED himself” would find themselves on the “spike” with a warning to their authors. A number of former primary school teachers in their 70s to 90s who were still mobile and lucid could be employed to tutor the unwashed or a fortnight or two.
There is, in my view, a large number of people who do take an interest in their own back yard and what is “over the fence” overseas and would pay for informed articles; i.e. articles that left the reader significantly more edified than was the case prior to reading the article. To this end Crikey does not qualify although Helen Razer comes close and in some instances succeeds.
There was a nerdy journal published from the early 80s to the early 90s with the name “The C Users Journal” A more accurate name could have been “The C Programmers Journal” although it is unlikely that a yank would have accepted the spelling of “programmer”. Events (changes in technology etc.) overtook the journal but otherwise the editors knew what they were doing. One contributor, P.J Plaguer [Philip James], made the (editorial) point that when one attempts the union (of subscribers) one achieves ONLY the intersection [my emphasis]. The observation stamped itself indelibley upon my consciousness and I think it is applicable to more undertakings than, merely, publishing.
The FaceBook brigade doesn’t count. It doesn’t read news papers or if it does it spends less then 5 minutes a month with its collective head in a newspaper if one is to accept an observation of yours truly. Trump, apparently, is “riveted” to CBS and FOX but he does have advisers and knows something about corporate politics. However, in the case of newspapers there is history and it is instructive to read newspapers of 150, 100 and 50 years ago. It is particularly instructive to read newspapers that were competitors of 50+ years ago.
Select the intended readership or take a punt? As “The Monthly” put it in its first issue : “our readership is anyone with $6.95 to spare”(!). Were the decision to be mine I would select an (intended) readership and write directly (and only) to that readership.
… hark, a cry in the wilderness. “Too late!” croaked Quoth the Raven.