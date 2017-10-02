We have enough cheap, easy-to-extract gas to last 100 years. There’s just one problem.
Australia has plenty of cheap gas. The problem is private companies are selling it all overseas, writes principal adviser at The Australia Institute Mark Ogge.
Oct 2, 2017
Australia has plenty of cheap gas. The problem is private companies are selling it all overseas, writes principal adviser at The Australia Institute Mark Ogge.
Hard to believe, isn’t it? But it’s true: in the last decade, tens of thousands of square kilometers of Queensland farmland has been covered in gas fields. The export gas rush in Australia is one of the largest and fastest expansions of a gas industry ever seen, anywhere in the world. We are awash with gas. The problem is we are allowing almost all of the cheap and easy-to-get-at gas to be sent overseas.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “We have enough cheap, easy-to-extract gas to last 100 years. There’s just one problem.”
How is it, that with all of this exporting of gas, that Queensland is only making royalty income of $194M/y (quoting a figure from Bernard’s article “Are Victoria and NSW etc.”)? That doesn’t seem like much to me. You won’t wind up with a Norwegian or Quatari-style sovereign wealth fund that way.